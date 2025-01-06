Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Nestlé by 0.5% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% in the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.1% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSRGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,822. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.69. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $81.18 and a 52 week high of $117.13.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

