Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,622,000 after acquiring an additional 508,344 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after acquiring an additional 852,183 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,122,000 after acquiring an additional 362,340 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,740,000 after acquiring an additional 408,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RTX by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,347,000 after buying an additional 417,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.99. 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,575. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

