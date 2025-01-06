Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 51,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 12.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 7,637.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 225,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 222,870 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.58.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

