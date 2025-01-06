Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Grows Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 160.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.92.

Shares of VRT traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,073,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704,493. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 89.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $145.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.82 and its 200 day moving average is $100.75.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

In related news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,271,064.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,750. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,526.50. The trade was a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

