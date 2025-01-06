Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $11.99 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned about 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after buying an additional 192,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,145,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,444,000 after buying an additional 73,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,366,000 after buying an additional 127,605 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,040,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,263,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,552,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,567. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $150.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.86.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on J. Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

