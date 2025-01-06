Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $12.68 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,204,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,327,000 after buying an additional 3,619,466 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,556,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,554,000 after buying an additional 689,282 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,632,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,556,000 after buying an additional 122,190 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,988,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,573,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,380,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,522,000 after buying an additional 830,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.8 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $146.28 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.85.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,110. This represents a 12.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,439 shares of company stock valued at $13,317,460. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.