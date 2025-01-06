Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $13.43 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,388,000 after buying an additional 3,817,037 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,065,000 after buying an additional 2,309,876 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,436 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 962.8% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,514,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,982 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 167.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,186,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,689 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43. The company has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

