Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $17.82 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.3% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Salesforce by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $766,566,000 after buying an additional 243,008 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Salesforce by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,741.74. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total transaction of $246,480.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,151.79. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,186,017 shares of company stock worth $405,971,793. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $331.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $317.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.81.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Salesforce from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.39.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

