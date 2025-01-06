Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 596,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $633,461,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $3.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,077.43. 342,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,906. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,157.90. The company has a market cap of $221.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.56, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,053.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $913.45.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,061.04.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,016.54, for a total transaction of $82,339.74. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,183.22. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total transaction of $69,187.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,173.83. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,626 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

