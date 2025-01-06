Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 108,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.59.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.04. 691,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,416. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.26 and its 200 day moving average is $99.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $52.73 and a one year high of $120.71.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.