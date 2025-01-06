Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $603,000 Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Newmont by 2.0% during the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 47,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,501,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599,608. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NEM shares. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cibc World Mkts cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Veritas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, Director Harry M. Iv Conger purchased 9,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,090.70. This represents a 189.96 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

