Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $693,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,567,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,092,250. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

