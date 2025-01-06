Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 184.9% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $267.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.91.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 38,975 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $11,692,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,200. The trade was a 54.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 362 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total transaction of $106,366.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,233.98. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,572. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.27 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The company has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.12. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.74%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

