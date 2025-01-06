Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $8.48 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,550. The trade was a 44.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,050 shares of company stock worth $3,556,688. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $295.29. 1,000,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,920. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $211.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.42.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.