Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Invests $581,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,841,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,074,000 after purchasing an additional 749,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,501,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,452,000 after purchasing an additional 416,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,330,000 after buying an additional 1,105,674 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $281,206,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL traded up $1.74 on Monday, reaching $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,669,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,748. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.34 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

