Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in BP by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 32.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 58.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BP. Scotiabank cut BP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas cut BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE BP traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $31.12. 4,843,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,071,360. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

