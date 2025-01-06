Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,725 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE RIO traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,707. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $74.24.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

