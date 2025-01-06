Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 14,000 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 337.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of State Street by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,462.56. This represents a 20.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

Read Our Latest Report on State Street

State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT traded up $2.14 on Monday, reaching $99.81. The company had a trading volume of 353,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.04. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.