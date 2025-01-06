Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,030 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 666,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 54,463 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.39. 1,476,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,255. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

