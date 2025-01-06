Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,832 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $359.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.33.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $309.57. 127,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,675. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $238.37 and a 1 year high of $334.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

