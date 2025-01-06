Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up approximately 1.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 12.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,269. The company has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.45 and its 200-day moving average is $173.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $99.37 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

