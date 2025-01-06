Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Raises Position in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned 0.06% of Central Securities worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the third quarter worth about $54,760,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 259.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 140,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 101,226 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 118.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 139,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 75,646 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 421.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares during the period. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Securities Price Performance

Shares of CET stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.75. 10,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,437. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41. Central Securities Co. has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $49.51.

Central Securities Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

In other news, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,777.20. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 84,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,778.44. The trade was a 1.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Hill acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $28,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,816.16. The trade was a 0.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

