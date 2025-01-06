Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 100 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 202,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,697,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in AMETEK by 22.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,379,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 18.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.57. The stock had a trading volume of 134,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,279. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.38 and its 200 day moving average is $174.45. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.03 and a twelve month high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In other news, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 16,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.01, for a total transaction of $3,193,532.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,750,024.90. This trade represents a 24.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emanuela Speranza sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $1,321,737.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,114. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,200 shares of company stock worth $5,707,620. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

