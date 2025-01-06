Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 2,020 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Broadcom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,334,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 829.8% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 943.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 947.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.87. 16,359,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,774,146. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 191.87%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,128 shares of company stock valued at $29,820,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

