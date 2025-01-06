Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 2,232 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $4.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.45. 1,382,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,339. The stock has a market cap of $172.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.29. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $222.53 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.05.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

