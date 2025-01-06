Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 700 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,370 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $48,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 182.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.14.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $6.49 on Monday, hitting $215.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $201.58 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.05 and its 200 day moving average is $239.94. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

