Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a market cap of $627.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $8.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

