NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525,436 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 0.7% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.43% of NextEra Energy worth $634,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $71.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

