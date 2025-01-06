NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,568 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NN were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 11.9% in the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,791,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in NN during the second quarter valued at $1,032,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NN by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 642,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 287,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NN by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 208,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 105,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NN alerts:

NN Price Performance

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About NN

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.