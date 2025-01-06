Noble Financial Has Optimistic Outlook of AZZ Q3 Earnings

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AZZ in a report released on Friday, January 3rd. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for AZZ’s FY2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AZZ from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZZ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

AZZ stock opened at $85.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. AZZ has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $97.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.50 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 3,790.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 51.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

