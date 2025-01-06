Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOK. Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.35 to $6.35 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,866,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,367,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1,012.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,497,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755,460 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at about $1,417,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 92.8% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 255,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 1,101.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 164,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

