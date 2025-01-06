Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 162,688 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 975,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.77% of McKesson worth $558,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 254.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in McKesson by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,890.56. This represents a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCK

McKesson Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE MCK opened at $577.44 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.