Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 81,180 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.7% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $633,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after buying an additional 4,771,830 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,739 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,178,000 after acquiring an additional 935,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after purchasing an additional 502,845 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,053.89.

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,073.77 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,157.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,053.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $913.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $221.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.99, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total transaction of $314,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,968,892.65. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total value of $69,187.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,173.83. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,626 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

