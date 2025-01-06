Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 14,778 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,079,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.4% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.22% of Visa worth $1,292,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Umpqua Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 9,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 11,135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 403,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $105,871,000 after purchasing an additional 399,775 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.9% in the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.70.

Shares of V opened at $314.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $321.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.76. The firm has a market cap of $586.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

