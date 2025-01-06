Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,075 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.33% of HCA Healthcare worth $253,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $44,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $296.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.13 and a 1 year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In related news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,579. This represents a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,700. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.