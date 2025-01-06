Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,803,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,058,414 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in General Mills were worth $497,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 105.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,552,000 after buying an additional 2,926,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,502,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,678 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,563 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6,140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 945,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 930,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6,114.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 450,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after purchasing an additional 443,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,054.08. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,326. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

