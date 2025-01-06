Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,039,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,699 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $272,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SW. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Smurfit Westrock

In other news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,119.24. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

SW opened at $52.30 on Monday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 290.57 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 672.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

