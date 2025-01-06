Nordea Investment Management AB Has $271.90 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,215 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.31% of MercadoLibre worth $271,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 750.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,267.67.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238 shares in the company, valued at $472,425.24. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,834.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,899.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,896.04. The company has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,324.99 and a twelve month high of $2,161.73.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

