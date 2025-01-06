Nordea Investment Management AB Has $278.71 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,975 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equinix were worth $278,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 302.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,820,000 after buying an additional 813,666 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 89,348.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,111,000 after purchasing an additional 398,494 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 202.3% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 514,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,441,000 after buying an additional 344,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equinix by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,180,000 after buying an additional 203,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 314,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,133,000 after acquiring an additional 160,906 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equinix from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $976.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at $15,854,454. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total transaction of $2,851,203.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,211.78. The trade was a 49.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,398 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,218. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 1.7 %

Equinix stock opened at $959.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $938.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $865.80. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 153.65%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.