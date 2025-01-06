Nordea Investment Management AB Has $294.70 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,746,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,360 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.42% of DoorDash worth $294,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $18,454,356.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,525. The trade was a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $7,491,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,274.87. This trade represents a 73.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,082,694 shares of company stock worth $183,152,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.42.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $174.96 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.33 and a 52 week high of $181.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.93. The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

