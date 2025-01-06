Nordea Investment Management AB Has $366.17 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,148,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,694 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 2.50% of Owens Corning worth $366,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 165.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 85.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.83.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. This represents a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $172.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.38.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.33. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

