Nordea Investment Management AB Has $573.22 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,035 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in eBay were worth $573,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Quarry LP acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $36,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 846 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

eBay Trading Down 1.1 %

EBAY stock opened at $61.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.19. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $336,993.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,833,196.22. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,658 shares of company stock worth $1,364,575. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

