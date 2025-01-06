Nordea Investment Management AB Has $850.43 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 827,103 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.9% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.63% of TJX Companies worth $850,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.89.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TJX opened at $120.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.31 and a one year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

