Nordea Investment Management AB Has $871.08 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,470 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 0.9% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.23% of Emerson Electric worth $871,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,612,000 after buying an additional 581,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after buying an additional 162,985 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $574,908,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,877,000 after acquiring an additional 224,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $123.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average of $114.44. The company has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $91.64 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.70%.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.58.

Read Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.