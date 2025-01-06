Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 156,958 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 156,958 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.20% of Netflix worth $760,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,761 shares of company stock worth $125,713,484 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $881.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $466.53 and a fifty-two week high of $941.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $866.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $746.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $825.00 to $1,065.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

