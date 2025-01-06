Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,525,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,979 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $265,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 62.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $108.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average is $114.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.66. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.71 and a 52-week high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MKS Instruments

Insider Activity

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $31,187.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,707.19. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,048.40. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.