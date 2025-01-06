Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 340,396 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,039,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,396 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.38% of Mondelez International worth $300,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $59.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.90 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

