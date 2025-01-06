Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Norwood Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $26.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75.

Norwood Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwood Financial

In other news, Director Ronald R. Schmalzle bought 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $199,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,510 shares in the company, valued at $403,260. This trade represents a 98.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

