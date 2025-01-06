Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives $15.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.63.
NU has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Itau BBA Securities cut NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NU by 13.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,912,000 after buying an additional 24,140,416 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,754,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NU by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 104.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
