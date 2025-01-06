NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in NVE by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in NVE by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in NVE by 870.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NVE by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in NVE by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVE Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $86.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.68. The stock has a market cap of $415.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.14. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $90.24.

NVE Dividend Announcement

NVE Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.76%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

